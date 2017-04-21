PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.56 points, or 0.08 percent, to 20,595.27, the S&P 500 lost 0.83 points, or 0.035 percent, to 2,355.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.43 points, or 0.04 percent, to 5,919.21. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.