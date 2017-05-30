BRIEF-Lonestar announces 30-day rate of 2,123 BOEPD for Brazos County Well
* Wildcat B1H well has established a 30-day production rate of 2,123 barrels of oil equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend as oil prices fell and investors assessed a barrage of economic data for clues regarding the health of the economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.26 points, or 0.17 percent, to 21,044.02. The S&P 500 lost 4.65 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,411.17. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.74 points, or 0.11 percent, to 6,203.45. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Taylor Morrison Home Corporation announces public offering of class a common stock
* Hancock Fabrics says on June 20, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order confirming co’s second amended joint chapter 11 plan of liquidation - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sWNw2D) Further company coverage: