May 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as gains in technology and healthcare shares more than offset the impact of a steep fall in oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.11 points, or 0.1 percent, at 21,049.58, the S&P 500 was up 2.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,415.9 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 18.69 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,221.87. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)