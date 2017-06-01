* Private firms add more jobs than expected
* Manufacturing data expected at 10:00 ET
* Deere up after deal to buy Germany's Wirtgen
* Futures up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct
By Sweta Singh
June 1 U.S. stocks looked set to open higher on
Thursday after better-than-expected private sector hiring showed
that the labor market continues to strengthen, further boosting
chances of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.
The ADP private sector employment report showed that 253,000
jobs were added in May, well above the 185,000 jobs estimated by
economists polled by Reuters.
The report by payrolls processor ADP acts as a precursor to
the much-awaited nonfarm payrolls data, due on Friday, that
includes hiring in both the public and private sectors.
"I think the Fed has already made up its mind. Unless we
have a real weak employment data tomorrow I think it's a
go-ahead for the Fed to raise rates in June," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in
New York.
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams
said on Wednesday he sees a total of three interest rate
increases for this year as his baseline scenario, but views four
hikes as also being appropriate if the U.S. economy gets an
unexpected boost.
Forecasts from Fed officials suggest that a median of two
more hikes are planned before the end of the year.
Traders priced in an 89 percent chance of a rate hike in the
upcoming Fed meeting on June 14, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Dow e-minis were up 11 points, or 0.05 percent, with
19,927 contracts changing hands. S&P 500 e-minis were up
3 points, or 0.12 percent, with 120,697 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10.25 points, or 0.18
percent, on volume of 27,341 contracts.
The Institute for Supply Management is likely to report that
its national manufacturing index slipped to 54.5 in May from
54.8 in April. The data is expected at 10:00 ET.
"We have a multitude of macro news coming out today and
that will set the tone for the market's direction... I think we
are looking at another trying session," Cardillo said.
U.S. markets were little changed on Wednesday as financials
dropped after JPMorgan and Bank of America warned of revenue
weakness, offsetting gains in defensive plays.
Oil prices rose on Thursday after having fallen to
three-week lows on Wednesday, buoyed by data that showed a big
draw in U.S. crude stocks.
Deere's shares were up 3.5 percent at $126.80 in
premarket trading after the farm and construction major said it
would buy privately held German road construction company
Wirtgen Group for $5.2 billion, including debt.
Goodyear Tire's shares were up 6 percent at $34.15
after Morgan Stanley raised its rating to "overweight" from
"underweight".
Box Inc was up 6.4 percent at $19.89 after the cloud
storage firm's quarterly earnings edged ahead of Wall Street
analysts' expectations.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)