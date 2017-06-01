June 1 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday
after better-than-expected private sector hiring showed that the
labor market continues to strengthen, further boosting chances
of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 22.43 points,
or 0.11 percent, at 21,031.08, the S&P 500 was up 4.14
points, or 0.171656 percent, at 2,415.94 and the Nasdaq
composite was up 17.67 points, or 0.29 percent, at
6,216.19.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)