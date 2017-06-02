June 2 U.S. stocks index futures trimmed gains on Friday after a report from the Labor Department showed monthly employment numbers for May came in below expectations.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 138,000 last month, below the 185,000 increase expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Futures snapshot at 8:31 a.m. EDT:

* Dow e-minis were up 55 points, or 0.26 percent, with 29,797 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.12 percent, with 192,901 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 14.25 points, or 0.24 percent, on volume of 31,594 contracts. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)