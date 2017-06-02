* May nonfarm payrolls up by 138,000 vs 185,000 expected
* Unemployment rate falls to 4.3 pct from 4.4 pct in April
* Average hourly earnings rise 0.2 percent
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
June 2 U.S. stocks were trading at record levels
on Friday as gains in industrial and technology stocks more than
offset the impact of weak jobs data.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 138,000 last month, below the
185,000 expected by economists. Data for both March and April
was revised to show 66,000 fewer jobs were created than
previously reported.
Average hourly earnings rose 0.2 percent in May, following a
similar gain in April, but unemployment rate fell to a 16-year
low of 4.3 percent in the previous month.
While last month's job gains could still be sufficient for
the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this month, the
modest increase could raise concerns about the economy's health
after GDP growth slowed in the first quarter.
The economy needs to create 75,000 to 100,000 jobs per month
to keep up with growth in the working-age population. Job gains
are slowing as the labor market nears full employment.
Odds of a rate hike at the Fed's June 13-14 meeting stood at
93.5 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
"I do believe that the June rate hike is already priced in
so it probably doesn't change what the Fed wants to do," said
Neil Massa, senior equity trader at Manulife Asset Management in
Boston.
"I think what it would change, if anything, was the
possibility of them accelerating the rate hikes. After this I
think it makes them more likely to stay the course than to
accelerate."
At 12:39 p.m. ET (1639 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 66.32 points, or 0.31 percent, at
21,210.5. The index hit a record of 21,221.33.
The S&P 500 was up 6.55 points, or 0.269541 percent,
at 2,436.61. It hit an all-time high of 2,437.62.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 44.10 points, or 0.71
percent, at 6,290.93, easing slightly from its record high of
6,294.15.
Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the
industrial sector's 0.89 percent rise leading the
gainers, followed by technology's 0.71 percent gain.
The financial and energy sectors were the
main losers.
Shares of banks, which benefit from higher interest rates,
fell as much as 0.9 percent, before paring some losses to trade
down 0.2 percent. Bank of America, JPMorgan, and
Goldman Sachs fell between 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent.
Brent oil tumbled below $50, heading for a second straight
week of losses, on worries that President Donald Trump's
decision to abandon a climate pact could spark more crude
drilling in the United States, worsening a global glut.
Broadcom rose as much as 8.2 percent to hit an
all-time high of $253.75, after the chipmaker's quarterly
results beat analysts' expectations.
Lululemon Athletica jumped 12.4 percent to $54.72
after the athletic apparel maker's quarterly profit beat
estimates.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,803
to 1,025. On the Nasdaq, 2,001 issues rose and 793 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 28 new 52-week highs and 11 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 82 new highs and 70 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty
and Anil D'Silva)