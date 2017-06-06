BRIEF-Supernus says Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis for ADHD
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
June 6 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned risk averse ahead of British elections and former FBI Director James Comey's much-anticipated testimony before Congress later this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52.77 points, or 0.25 percent, to 21,131.27. The S&P 500 lost 6.48 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,429.62. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.11 points, or 0.22 percent, to 6,281.57. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.
* Cigna CEO says the company would like to be in the individual Obamacare health insurance market in 2018, but has not made final decision