June 6 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned risk averse ahead of British elections and former FBI Director James Comey's much-anticipated testimony before Congress later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52.77 points, or 0.25 percent, to 21,131.27. The S&P 500 lost 6.48 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,429.62. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.11 points, or 0.22 percent, to 6,281.57. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)