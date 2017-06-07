* Former FBI director to testify before Congress on Thursday
* UK election also in focus
* Oil falls over 4 pct after build-up in U.S. crude
inventories
* Indexes down: Dow 0.06 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
June 7 U.S. stocks slipped in early afternoon
trading on Wednesday, weighed down by a fall in oil prices,
while caution reigned ahead of Thursday's major political and
economic events.
Oil prices fell more than 4 percent due to an unexpected
rise in U.S. crude inventories and took a toll on the energy
sector, which dropped 2.1 percent.
Exxon's 0.7 percent fall and Chevron's 1.3
percent fall were among the biggest drags on the S&P 500 and the
Dow.
Investors are also keeping a watch on Britain's general
election, the European Central Bank's policy meeting and former
FBI Director James Comey's testimony before a Senate panel on
Thursday.
Opinion polls have shown British Prime Minister Theresa
May's lead over the opposition Labor party narrow over the last
three weeks, with some even suggesting she could fall short of a
majority government.
The election could determine whether the country has a
smooth or hard exit from the European Union.
"If the Conservative party extends its majority, markets
will be pretty calm, but anything less than that is going to
have people worried about how we approach the Brexit
negotiation," said Luke Hickmore, senior investment manager at
Aberdeen Asset Management.
Comey's first public appearance since he was fired by U.S.
President Donald Trump might shed more light on a probe by the
FBI into alleged Russian meddling in last year's U.S.
presidential election.
Any damaging revelation in Comey's testimony could dampen
already flagging momentum for Trump's pro-business fiscal
agenda.
"I think the Comey news led to an initial surprise but the
rebound was equally swift," said Liz Ann Sonders, chief
investment strategist at Charles Schwab & Co.
"I'm not sure that unless Comey says something completely
shocking or he suggests something that there's no way the House
can't consider obstruction of justice ... aside from that I
don't see his testimony as market moving."
The ECB will also hold its policy meeting on Thursday and is
expected to reiterate its plan to extend the money-printing
scheme at least until the end of the year.
At 12:53 p.m. (1653 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 13.5 points, or 0.06 percent, at 21,122.73 and
the S&P 500 was down 3.46 points, or 0.14 percent, at
2,425.87.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 5.79 points, or 0.09
percent, at 6,269.27.
Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
financial index's 0.78 percent rise leading the
advancers.
Shares of Navistar International were down 4.2
percent at $28.68 after the truck and engine maker posted a
quarterly loss.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,526
to 1,283. On the Nasdaq, 1,444 issues rose and 1,343 fell.
Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru
D'Silva)