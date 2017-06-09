US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as oil hovers near multi-month lows
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks stake
June 9 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as the surprise result of the British general election had a limited impact on investor sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.9 points, or 0.17 percent, to 21,219.43. The S&P 500 gained 3.51 points, or 0.14422 percent, to 2,437.3. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.24 points, or 0.13 percent, to 6,330.01.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
