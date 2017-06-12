June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.01 points, or 0.09 percent, at 21,251.96, the S&P 500 was down 5.68 points, or 0.233575 percent, at 2,426.09 and the Nasdaq composite was down 55.49 points, or 0.89 percent, at 6,152.43. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)