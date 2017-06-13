Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
* Futures up: Dow 20 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 11.75 pts
By Sruthi Shankar
June 13 U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Tuesday as technology shares staged a recovery after a two-day rout, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve to kick off its meeting, where its is almost certain to raise interest rates.
* Traders have priced in a 94 percent chance of the Fed raising interest rates. Investors are also looking for more details on the central bank's plans to trim its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.
* The Fed is expected to release its decision at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) on Wednesday. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is due to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
* A bout of profit-taking in richly-valued technology stocks caused the Nasdaq to suffer its worst two-day drop in more than six months on Monday.
* However, technology stocks appeared to recover on Tuesday. Apple, which had sparked the selloff on Friday, was up 0.78 percent at $146.60 in premarket trading. Other technology heavyweights like Microsoft, Alphabet and Facebook were up marginally.
* The U.S. Treasury Department unveiled a plan on Monday to reduce restrictions that big banks face in their trading operations, ease their annual stress tests, and curb the powers of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
* Shares of Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup were slightly higher in premarket trading on Tuesday.
* Tesla was up 1.57 percent at $364.65 after Berenberg raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold".
Futures snapshot at 7:05 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 20 points, or 0.09 percent, with 5,332 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.16 percent, with 170,446 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11.75 points, or 0.21 percent, on volume of 11,509 contracts. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
