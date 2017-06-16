Nikkei ends lower as stronger yen takes a toll, Takata shares plummet
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
June 16 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as losses in consumer staples and technology stocks offset gains from Amazon.com after the online retailer said it would buy Whole Foods Market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 7.62 points, or 0.04 percent, at 21,352.28, the S&P 500 was down 0.46 points, or 0.018911 percent, at 2,432 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 13.97 points, or 0.23 percent, at 6,151.54. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.
* Freeport negotiating new mining permit with govt (Recasts on Freeport Indonesia comment, adds background)