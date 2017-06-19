* Futures up: Dow 71 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 38 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
June 19 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Monday with investors snapping up beaten down technology and
retail stocks.
* The S&P technology sector is coming off its
second straight week of declines, triggered mainly due to
stretched valuations and investors moving money to other
sectors. Tech stocks have led the S&P 500's 8.7 percent rally
this year.
* Leading the rebound, Apple, Microsoft
and Alphabet were all up between 0.8 percent and 1
percent in premarket trading.
* Retail stocks were battered on Friday after Amazon.com's
$13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods
.
* The deal by Amazon, a proven retail disruptor, marked a
major step by the internet retailer into the brick-and-mortar
retail sector.
* Amazon was up 0.94 percent, while Wal-Mart, Target
and Kroger gained between 0.4 percent and 1.1
percent on Monday.
* The market is awaiting comments by New York Fed President
William Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, when he
speaks at a business roundtable at 7:45 a.m. ET (1145 GMT).
* Yellen's confidence as her team raised interest rates for
the third time in six months last week surprised investors who
had expected more caution about the economy following a batch of
weak U.S. economic data.
* Last month, the U.S. economy added 138,000 jobs, well
below the expected gain of 185,000, while other data showed a
fall in retail sales and inflation below the Fed's target of 2
percent.
* European stocks were headed for their biggest rise in two
months, helped by a meaty parliamentary majority for
pro-business French President Emmanuel Macron.
* Oil prices edged higher, after coming under pressure over
the past month from rising production.
* Clovis Oncology soared 41.8 percent to $85 after
the biotechnology company's ovarian cancer drug was set for a
label expansion.
Futures snapshot at 7:09 a.m. ET (1109 GMT):
* Dow e-minis were up 71 points, or 0.33 percent,
with 22,159 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 7 points, or 0.29 percent,
with 111,788 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 38 points, or 0.67
percent, on volume of 25,178 contracts.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)