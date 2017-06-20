June 20 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, slipping from record levels, as oil prices fell 2.5 percent to seven-month lows.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.59 points, or 0.09 percent, to 21,509.4. The S&P 500 lost 5.35 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,448.11. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.06 points, or 0.13 percent, to 6,230.95. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)