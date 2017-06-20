* Lennar higher after profit beats expectations
* Chipotle falls after warning on costs
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
June 20 U.S. stocks fell in late morning trading
on Tuesday, slipping from record levels, as a sharp drop in oil
prices squeezed energy stocks and a rebound in tech stocks
petered out.
Oil prices nosedived to seven-month lows after news of
increases in supply by several key producers, a trend that has
undermined attempts by OPEC and other producers to support the
market through reduced output.
Oil majors Chevron and Exxon were down about
1.5 percent and were among the biggest drags on the Dow and S&P.
The S&P energy sector's 2.2 percent fall led the
decliners, putting the sector on track for its biggest one-day
percentage loss since early March.
Both oil benchmarks - U.S. crude and Brent - are down more
than 15 percent since late May, raising concerns that prices
could fall further in the near-term.
"Oil prices are now approaching bear market territory and
that, psychologically, has a big impact on Wall Street," said
Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer at 50 Park Investments in
Florida.
"If oil prices collapse, the message the oil market is
sending is that demand is drying up and global economic growth
is waning."
At 11:04 a.m. ET (1504 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 3.8 points, or 0.02 percent, at
21,525.19, the S&P 500 was down 6.96 points, or 0.28
percent, at 2,446.5.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 10.57 points, or 0.17
percent, at 6,228.45.
A recovery in technology stocks also appeared to have lost
momentum, adding to the overall weakness.
"Investors are hunting for value and while the 'buy-the-dip'
crowd showed up when tech stocks fell, we are seeing a
mini-rotation among sectors where underperforming sectors such
as healthcare and biotech stocks are being snapped up right
now," said Sarhan.
The S&P technology sector was down 0.3 percent. It
had posted two straight weeks of losses on concerns
regarding valuation and a move into defensive sectors in a
rising interest rate environment.
On Tuesday, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said that
the era of low interest rates in the United States and elsewhere
poses financial stability risks and that central bankers must
factor such concerns into their decision-making.
Among stocks, Lennar rose 4.2 percent to $54.91
after the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit. D.R. Horton was up 2.3 percent, while
Pultegroup rose 1.9 percent.
Chipotle fell 6.7 percent to $428.58 after the
burrito chain said its operating costs in the second quarter
will be slightly higher than the first quarter.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,015
to 766. On the Nasdaq, 1,685 issues fell and 973 advanced.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)