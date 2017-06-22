* Weekly jobless claims rise
* Oil prices edge up but remain under pressure
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks
stake
* Indexes down: Dow 13 pts, S&P 500 2 pts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts
(Adds details, comments, updates price)
By Sruthi Shankar
June 22 U.S. stocks looked set to open little
changed on Thursday as oil prices remained under pressure, even
as they edged up from multi-month lows.
U.S. crude futures were up 0.52 percent at $42.74 per
barrel. They closed down 1.6 percent on Wednesday after touching
their lowest level since August. Global benchmark Brent
traded up at $45.21.
Since peaking in late February, crude has dropped around 20
percent, skidding into bear market territory, despite OPEC-led
efforts to stabilize the market.
"Oil is trying to balance, but I'm worried that it would
continue to head lower," said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at
GW&K Investment Management. "I think this a situation where OPEC
is ceding market share and is no longer able to control prices."
The S&P energy index, which has lost 14.9 percent
this year, is the worst performing sector, largely
underperforming the broader S&P 500 index.
Dow e-minis were down 13 points, or 0.06 percent,
with 18,947 contracts changing hands at 8:26 a.m. ET (1226 GMT).
S&P 500 e-minis were down 2 points, or 0.08 percent,
with 128,228 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 5.75 points, or 0.1
percent, on volume of 33,190 contracts.
Investors are concerned that the drop in oil prices could
affect inflation. Inflation remains stubbornly below the Federal
Reserve's 2 percent target, even as the central bank adopts a
hawkish tone regarding future rate hikes.
"I've been more worried about deflation. I know (the Fed)
wants to normalize, but I think it would be tough to get one
more this year and three next year in the face of a flattening
yield curve," added Clark.
A flattening yield curve is often interpreted as a negative
economic indicator as it shows concerns about the future pace of
growth and inflation, because buyers of long-dated debt would
demand higher yields if they expected higher costs.
The yield spread between five-year Treasury notes and
30-year Treasury bonds flattened to its narrowest
level since December 2007.
Economic data on Thursday showed jobless claims for last
increased by 3,000 to 241,000, but remain at levels consistent
with a tight labor market.
Among stocks, Accenture was off 2.57 percent in
premarket trading after the consulting and outsourcing services
provider trimmed its annual revenue forecast.
Oracle's shares were up about 12 percent as the
business software maker forecast an upbeat current-quarter
profit, prompting brokerages to raise price targets.
American Airlines was up 5.93 percent at $51.30
after the U.S. airline said Qatar Airways had expressed interest
in buying a 10 percent stake.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)