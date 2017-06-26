June 26 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as technology stocks rose and oil prices climbed from last week's seven-month lows.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.79 points, or 0.28 percent, to 21,454.55. The S&P 500 gained 7.35 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,445.65. The Nasdaq Composite added 27.02 points, or 0.43 percent, to 6,292.27.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)