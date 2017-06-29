BRIEF-Cable Car Capital LLC reports a 9.1 pct stake in Insignia Systems
* Cable Car Capital LLC reports a 9.1 percent stake in Insignia Systems Inc as of June 29 - SEC filing
June 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly higher on Thursday as bank stocks gained after the Federal Reserve cleared them in the second part of its annual stress test while a drag in tech stocks weighed on the Nasdaq.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.51 points, or 0.08 percent, to 21,471.12. The S&P 500 gained 1.17 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,441.86. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.70 points, or 0.33 percent, to 6,213.71. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
* Accelerated Pharma Inc now sees IPO of 1.5 million units consisting of common stock and two Series A warrants - sec filing
* West Marine - if Rising Tide is unable to secure financing, merger is terminated as result, Rising Tide will pay co termination fee of $17 million - SEC filing