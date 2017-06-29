June 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly higher on Thursday as bank stocks gained after the Federal Reserve cleared them in the second part of its annual stress test while a drag in tech stocks weighed on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.51 points, or 0.08 percent, to 21,471.12. The S&P 500 gained 1.17 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,441.86. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.70 points, or 0.33 percent, to 6,213.71. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)