BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports conditional acceptance of Tonmya as proposed brand name for TNX-102 SL
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp- U.S. FDA conditionally accepted proposed trade name Tonmya for tnx-102 sl for management of ptsd
July 5 Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting for more clues on interest rate hikes this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.46 points, or 0.08 percent, to 21,495.73. The S&P 500 gained 2.69 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,431.7. The Nasdaq Composite added 13.96 points, or 0.23 percent, to 6,124.02. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp- U.S. FDA conditionally accepted proposed trade name Tonmya for tnx-102 sl for management of ptsd
* Cytori Therapeutics - receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma, patent has a term at least through 2034 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - Board's approval for acquisition of Israir Aviation and Tourism Ltd. through its subsidiary Sun D'Or, from IDB Tourism