US STOCKS-Wall St falls as investors weigh global risks, bank results
March 7 U.S. stocks were lower at the open on Monday after the S&P 500 and the Dow recorded their first four-day winning streak in about five months last week.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 39.45 points, or 0.23 percent, to 16,967.32, the S&P 500 lost 9.03 points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,990.96 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 26.56 points, or 0.56 percent, to 4,690.46. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)