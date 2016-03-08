US STOCKS-Wall St falls as investors weigh global risks, bank results
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Futures down: Dow 95 pts, S&P 12.25 pts, Nasdaq 33.25 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 8 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Tuesday, after weak Chinese data rekindled fears of a global economic slowdown led by the world's second-biggest economy.
* China's February trade performance was far worse than economists had expected, with exports tumbling the most in over six years.
* Global stocks fell after the data. Crude oil and copper prices were down marginally.
* Investors are focusing on data for clues on the state of the global economy and monetary policies of central banks across the world.
* The European Central Bank is expected to announce further stimulus at its meeting later this week.
* In contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve is looking to raise interest rates this year as a raft of data suggested the economic recovery in the United States was gaining momentum.
* The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average closed higher on Monday, helped by a surge in energy shares, while the Nasdaq was dragged down by declines in technology stocks.
* The S&P logged its first five-day streak of gains since October and closed above 2,000 for the first time since Jan. 5.
* Shares of Urban Outfitters were up 10 percent at $31 premarket, after the company reported better-than-expected sales for its bohemian-inspired Free People brand.
* Apple was down 1.1 percent at $101.87. Chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates, signaling a continuing softening of the smartphone market.
* Shake Shack was down 9.3 percent at $38.30 after the burger chain issued disappointing results and forecast.
Futures snapshot at 6:44 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 95 points, or 0.56 percent, with 26,213 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 12.25 points, or 0.61 percent, with 188,106 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 33.25 points, or 0.77 percent, on volume of 27,100 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
