US STOCKS-Wall St falls as investors weigh global risks, bank results
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 8 U.S. stocks were lower at the open on Tuesday after poor trade data out of China rekindled fears about a slowdown in the global economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 63.21 points, or 0.37 percent, to 17,010.74, the S&P 500 lost 9.49 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,992.27 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 33.35 points, or 0.71 percent, to 4,674.91.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)