US STOCKS-Wall St ends down; geopolitical risks weigh ahead of earnings
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
March 10 U.S. stocks were higher at the open on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut key interest rates and increased its asset-buying program to boost the euro zone economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.48 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,030.84, the S&P 500 gained 2.98 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,992.24 and the Nasdaq composite added 12.75 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,687.13. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. stocks ended down on Tuesday but well off the day's lows, as worries about geopolitical risks dampened investor sentiment.