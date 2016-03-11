* Futures up: Dow 142 pts, S&P 18.75 pts, Nasdaq 47.75 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 11 U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday
as oil prices held on to gains, a day after the European Central
Bank announced a new stimulus program.
* U.S. crude rose more than 2 percent, after the
International Energy Agency said oil prices might have bottomed
as output in the United States and other non-OPEC countries was
beginning to fall quickly.
* The S&P 500 is down 2.7 percent for the year, recovering
from a steep selloff at the start of the year that was sparked
by a rout in oil prices.
* Wall Street ended flat on Thursday, after swinging between
gains and losses, as the ECB cut interest rates, but President
Mario Draghi said more rate cuts were unlikely.
* Investors' attention now turns to the U.S. Federal
Reserve, which is set to meet on March 15-16 to decide on
monetary policy.
* The Fed has said it is on track to raise rates gradually
this year, but its decision will hinge on the health of the
economy.
* Recent data has shown the U.S. labor market remains
strong, but wage growth remains a concern.
* Shares of Symantec were up 2.4 percent at $17.70
premarket after RBC raised its rating on the stock to
"outperform."
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was up 2.4 percent at
$59.46 after JPMorgan upgraded the stock to overweight.
Futures snapshot at 7:05 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 142 points, or 0.84 percent,
with 15,935 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 18.75 points, or 0.94
percent, with 161,321 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 47.75 points, or 1.11
percent, on volume of 16,897 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)