By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 11 Wall Street rose on Friday, propelled
by energy stocks as oil held on to gains.
Crude prices rose more than 2 percent, after the
International Energy Agency said oil prices might have bottomed
as output in the United States and other non-OPEC countries was
beginning to fall quickly.
All 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 2.16 percent
rise in energy. Shares of Chevron were up 1.8
percent at $95.65, while those of Exxon rose 1.2 percent
to $83.12.
"It looks like we're going to close the week on a high note
as people are rethinking Draghi's powerful stimulus program,"
said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard
Financial in New York.
All Dow components rose, with Goldman Sachs' 1.4
percent rise giving the biggest boost to the index.
At 9:36 a.m. ET (1436 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 151.55 points, or 0.89 percent, at 17,146.68, the
S&P 500 was up 18.44 points, or 0.93 percent, at 2,008.01
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 45.32 points, or 0.97
percent, at 4,707.47.
The S&P 500 is down 2.7 percent for the year, recovering
from a steep selloff at the start of the year that was sparked
by a rout in oil.
Investors' attention now turns to the U.S. Federal Reserve,
which is set to meet on March 15-16 to decide on interest rates.
The Fed has said it is on track to raise rates gradually
this year, but its decision will hinge on the health of the
economy. Recent data has shown the U.S. labor market remains
strong, but wage growth remains a concern.
Anadarko rose 6.4 percent to $45.18 after Goldman
Sachs raised its rating on the stock to "buy."
Symantec was up 3.8 percent at $18.38 after RBC
raised its rating on the stock to "outperform."
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was up 5.8 percent at
$61.46 after JPMorgan upgraded the stock to overweight.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,481
to 223. On the Nasdaq, 1,801 issues rose and 389 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 31 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 44 new highs and 43 new lows.
