June 1 Wall Street began the month in the red on Wednesday, with falling oil prices and weak factory data from China worrying investors as they try to anticipate the timing of the next U.S. rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 74.3 points, or 0.42 percent, at 17,712.9. The S&P 500 was lower 7.68 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,089.28 and the Nasdaq Composite was off 19.03 points, or 0.38 percent, at 4,929.02. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)