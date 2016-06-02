* U.S. crude inventory data offsets OPEC impact
* Labor data encouraging; Friday's payrolls data awaited
* Apple drops on Goldman price target cut
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
June 2 U.S. stocks were lower in afternoon
trading on Thursday, having clawed back most of their losses
after crude oil prices turned course to trade higher.
Oil prices were up about 0.5 percent after data showed a
weekly drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles. Crude had dropped
about 2 percent earlier on OPEC's failure to reach a deal to
freeze output.
Crude prices' reversal helped the S&P energy index
cut its losses to 0.76 percent, from 1 percent, and surrender
its position as the biggest drag on the S&P 500. Exxon
and Chevron stayed lower by more than 0.7 percent.
Separately, data on Thursday showed U.S. private employers
increased hiring in May and new applications for jobless
benefits fell last week, further boosting the economic outlook
for the second quarter.
While the labor data and Wednesday's factory data are
encouraging, investors await the more comprehensive non-farm
payrolls report on Friday for a better read into the health of
the economy and to gauge when the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates.
"The bulk of the important data is going to be coming out
tomorrow so markets tend to get relatively quiet, going into the
sideways mode waiting for that," said Randy Frederick, managing
director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in
Austin, Texas.
After the labor data was released, traders trimmed their
expectations of a rate hike in June and raised their
expectations of a hike in July, according to CME Group's
FedWatch Tool.
At 12:23 p.m. ET (1623 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 20.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 17,768.68.
The S&P 500 was down 3.84 points, or 0.18 percent, at
2,095.49 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 9.34 points,
or 0.19 percent, at 4,942.91.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, now led by the
utilities index's 0.64 percent drop.
The healthcare index's 0.72 percent rise was the
highest among gainers, helped by Johnson & Johnson. J&J
rose 1 percent after agreeing to buy a hair products maker.
Apple was down 1.2 percent at $97.29 after Goldman
Sachs cut its price target on the stock, citing lower growth
expectations for the smartphone industry. The stock was the
biggest drag on all three indexes.
Joy Global rose 11.8 percent, and was the biggest
percentage gainer on the NYSE, after the mining equipment maker
signaled demand from China could improve. Larger rival
Caterpillar was up 1.3 percent.
Oracle was down 5.1 percent at $38.21 after a
former finance manager sued the company, claiming she was fired
for complaining about improper accounting practices.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,528 to 1,368. On the Nasdaq, 1,390 issues rose and 1,294 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 22 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 53 new highs and 14 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)