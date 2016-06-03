June 3 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, led by a slump in financial stocks after disappointing May nonfarm payrolls data raised doubts if the world's largest economy could absorb a rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 42.66 points, or 0.24 percent, at 17,795.9.

The S&P 500 was down 3.94 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,101.32.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 13.22 points, or 0.27 percent, at 4,958.14. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)