June 6 U.S. stocks opened nearly marginally higher on Monday, with investors cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on monetary policy at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.08 points, or 0.16 percent, at 17,835.14.

The S&P 500 was up 3.4 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,102.53.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 7.52 points, or 0.15 percent, at 4,950.04. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)