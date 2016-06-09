US STOCKS-Wall St lower as Fed uncertainty weighs on bank stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
* Futures down: Dow 43 pts, S&P 6.5 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
June 9 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Thursday as a rally in oil prices ended, and ahead of weekly jobless claims data, the first labor report since dismal May payrolls numbers jolted markets last Friday.
* Oil fell nearly 1 percent as traders took profits after prices rose for three days in a row following a weakening dollar. The dollar has fallen since the monthly jobs report reduced the chances of an interest rate hike in the near term.
* The weaker dollar not only boosts commodities, but is beneficial to U.S. multinationals that derive a large portion of their sales from overseas.
* The stock markets have rallied the past three days. The Dow closed above the 18,000 mark on Wednesday for the first time since April. The S&P 500 is less than 1 percent shy of its record intraday high.
* A report due 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) is likely to show initial jobless claims increased by 3,000 to 270,000 last week.
* Investors will parse the data to gauge if May's weaker-than-expected jobs report was a blip or was a sign of an underlying weakness in the labor market.
* While Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the report was disappointing, she painted a broadly upbeat picture of the economy. But she was vague on the timing of the next interest rate hike.
* Yellen's comments Monday have all but erased the prospects of a rate hike when the Fed meets next week, but her upbeat comments on the economy have boosted investor sentiment.
* Oracle fell 1.6 percent to $38.64 premarket after a U.S. judge rejected the company's bid to overturn a jury verdict in favor of Google parent Alphabet.
* Restoration Hardware dropped 20 percent to $28.80 after issuing a weak forecast.
* Chesapeake Energy fell 5.4 percent after RBC downgraded the stock. The natural gas producer was the biggest loser among S&P components.
Futures snapshot at 7:16 a.m. EDT:
* Dow e-minis were down 43 points, or 0.24 percent, with 17,334 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.5 points, or 0.31 percent, with 159,800 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.27 percent, on volume of 18,490 contracts.
