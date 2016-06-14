US STOCKS-Wall St stalls as market, Trump priorities diverge
* Mead Johnson Nutrition jumps, in talks with Reckitt Benckiser
June 14 U.S. stocks opened lower for the fourth straight day as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting and a vote on Britain's membership in the European Union.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 30.92 points, or 0.17 percent, at 17,701.56, the S&P 500 was down 4.13 points, or 0.2 percent, at 2,074.93 and the Nasdaq composite was down 10.65 points, or 0.22 percent, at 4,837.79. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
