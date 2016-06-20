US STOCKS-Wall St lower as Fed uncertainty weighs on bank stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
June 20 U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Monday as investors saw fewer chances of Britain ending its membership in the European Union when the country votes this week.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 141.56 points, or 0.8 percent, at 17,816.72, the S&P 500 was up 17.01 points, or 0.82 percent, at 2,088.23 and the Nasdaq composite was up 57.16 points, or 1.19 percent, at 4,857.50. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
Feb 2 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, tracking the dollar, after the Federal Reserve gave little insight into whether it would raise interest rates at its next meeting, even as the central bank painted an upbeat picture of the economy.
* Futures down: Dow 44 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 11.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)