By Yashaswini Swamynathan
June 21 The S&P and the Dow held on to gains on
Tuesday even as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen warned of a
slower pace of economic recovery and global risks including
Britain's possible exit from the European Union.
The Nasdaq was little changed as biotech stocks weighed.
"The pace of improvement in the labor market appears to have
slowed more recently, suggesting that our cautious approach ...
remains appropriate," Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee.
The Fed left interest rates unchanged and cut the economy's
growth forecast last week after surprisingly weak monthly hiring
data put the economy's recovery in question.
Weak productivity, slowing economic activity and financial
developments abroad led the committee to expect interest rates
to remain low for "some time", Yellen said.
Weighing on the Fed's decision is Britain's vote on its EU
membership on Thursday, which Yellen said could cause market
volatility.
"The Fed's normalization plan in raising interest rates is
being met head on with an economic slowdown and collapsing
long-term interest rates," said James Abate, chief investment
officer at Centre Asset Management in New York.
The Fed Board of Governors report submitted to Congress
said forward price-to-earnings ratios for equities have
increased to a level well above their median of the past three
decades.
The S&P 500 is trading at about 16.6 times expected
earnings, well above the 30-year average of 15.2 times,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
At 12:36 p.m. ET (1636 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 37.84 points, or 0.21 percent, at
17,842.71.
The S&P 500 was up 6.02 points, or 0.29 percent, at
2,089.27.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 3.89 points, or 0.08
percent, at 4,841.11. Celgene's 2.1 percent fall
dragged down the index.
Apple and Microsoft were the top
influencers on all three major indexes.
United Continental rose 2.4 percent to $44.45 after
the airline operator laid out plans to generate $3.1 billion per
year by 2018.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 1.01
percent rise in the telecom services index.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,515
to 1,404. On the Nasdaq, 1,751 issues fell and 959 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 22 new 52-week highs and 3 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and 42 new lows.
