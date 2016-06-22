June 22 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors held off from making big bets, a day ahead of Britain's referendum on its European Union membership.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.57 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,841.3, the S&P 500 gained 2.46 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,091.36 and the Nasdaq composite added 3.05 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,846.81. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)