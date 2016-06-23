* Futures up: Dow 161 pts, S&P 19.5 pts, Nasdaq 43 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

June 23 U.S. stock index futures were at their highest level in a month on Thursday as investors saw an increased chance of Britain remaining in the European Union, a scenario that would avert a possible financial crisis.

* Markets across the globe have been rattled over the past two weeks as investors speculated about the consequences of Britain's exit from the European union, including the unraveling of the bloc.

* The "Remain" camp has found 52 percent favor, according to an Ipsos MORI poll, conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday. The result of the referendum will be known on Friday.

* U.S. markets also took solace in Fed Chair Janet Yellen's second day testimony on Wednesday where she downplayed the chances of a recession this year.

* Wall Street dipped in thin but volatile trading on Wednesday as people kept off from making big bets ahead of the British referendum.

* Oil prices rose despite a smaller-than-expected draw on U.S. crude as appetite for risky stocks increased on better odds for Britain to remain in the EU.

* Investors will keep an eye on initial jobless claims data which is expected to have fallen by 7,000 to 270,000 for the week ended June 18. The report is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT)

* Data from the U.S. Commerce Department is likely to show new home sales slumped 8.7 percent in May. The data is expected at 10:00 a.m. ET.

* Accenture rose 0.9 percent to $120.15 premarket after the consulting and outsourcing company reported a better-than-expected rise in third-quarter revenue.

* Red Hat fell 5.3 percent at $75.55 after it cut its full-year profit forecast. The stock was the biggest percentage loser among NYSE-listed stocks.

* Tesla fell 1 percent to $194.70 after Morgan Stanley cut its rating to equal-weight.

Futures snapshot at 7:21 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 161 points, or 0.91 percent, with 43,343 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 19.5 points, or 0.94 percent, with 242,769 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 43 points, or 0.98 percent, on volume of 34,475 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)