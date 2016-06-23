US STOCKS-Wall St stalls as market, Trump priorities diverge
* Mead Johnson Nutrition jumps, in talks with Reckitt Benckiser
June 23 U.S. stocks opened higher for the fourth straight day on Thursday as Britain seemed to swing towards remaining in the European Union, a scenario that would avert a possible financial crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 110.53 points, or 0.62 percent, at 17,891.36, the S&P 500 was up 12.71 points, or 0.61 percent, at 2,098.16 and the Nasdaq composite was up 38.09 points, or 0.79 percent, at 4,871.41. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments; updates prices)