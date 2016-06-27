US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as Fed clouds rate hike timing
* Futures down: Dow 44 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 11.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Futures down: Dow 104 pts, S&P 12.25 pts, Nasdaq 32.25 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
June 27 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Monday as investors assessed the implications of Britons voting to leave the European Union, a decision that sparked a global selloff on Friday.
* The so-called "Brexit" vote threw markets off-balance as investors worried over the consequences and fled to safe-haven assets such as gold and government bonds.
* Wall Street marked its worst day in 10 months amid massive trading on Friday as investors who had pinned their bets on Britain remaining in the EU were caught wrong-footed.
* The $2.08 trillion dollar loss across global equity markets was the biggest one-day fall ever, according Standard & Poor's Dow Jones Indices, trumping the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy during the 2008 financial crisis.
* Uncertainty surrounding when and on what terms Britain will end its membership is expected to fuel volatility in the next few weeks.
* European stocks were hammered for a second day and the sterling fell more than 2 percent. The dollar and gold rose, while the yield on the 10-year U.S. treasury bond fell on Monday.
* The vote, which Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen had said would have significant repercussions on the U.S. economic outlook, is expected to reduce the Fed's ability to raise short-term interest rates.
* Traders see no chances of a rate hike in July and September and have priced a meager 1.9 percent bet on an increase in November, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
* Yellen is no longer due to speak at the ECB Forum on Central Banking starting on Monday, the second high-profile defection after the Bank of England's governor pulled out after the vote.
* Oil prices steadied but were still in the red on Monday as analysts said Brexit would have a limited impact on global fuel demand.
* U.S. banks remain under pressure. Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan were off about 1.8 percent each premarket.
* Cruise operator Carnival Corp's shares fell 4.9 percent to $43.41 after Susquehanna cut price target. The stock was the biggest loser among S&P components.
Futures snapshot at 6:53 a.m. ET (1053 GMT):
* Dow e-minis were down 104 points, or 0.6 percent, with 66,486 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 12.25 points, or 0.61 percent, with 423,990 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 32.25 points, or 0.76 percent, on volume of 45,158 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
