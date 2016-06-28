* Financial and tech stocks rebound
* Oil, bond yields rebound; gold falls
* Indexes up: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.99 pct, Nasdaq 1.4 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
June 28 Wall Street was higher on Tuesday as
investors rushed to buy cheap after Britain's decision to leave
the European Union wiped off $3 trillion from global markets
over the last two trading days.
Banks, which were the worst hit since the referendum on
Thursday, were among the most attractive stocks for bargain
hunters. The S&P financial index rose 1.31 percent.
Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Citigroup
and JPMorgan were all up more than 2.5 percent
while Goldman Sachs rose 1 percent.
Global equities commenced a downward spiral on Friday as
investors scrambled to safe havens such as the yen and gold
after the referendum threw questions over the future of the
European Union.
A rebound in oil prices on Tuesday signaled an appetite for
riskier assets, while gold retreated.
The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds turned
positive after two days.
However, uncertainty over when and on what terms Britain
will end its membership is expected to fuel volatility in the
next few weeks.
"There's some logic to the rally, but I don't think there is
any staying power," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at
Wunderlich Securities in New York.
At 12:28 p.m. ET (1628 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 136.32 points, or 0.8 percent, at
17,276.56.
The S&P 500 was up 19.78 points, or 0.99 percent, at
2,020.32.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 64.49 points, or 1.4
percent, at 4,658.93.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 1.75
percent gain in the energy index.
Materials were slightly down, weighed by Dupont
and Dow Chemical.
"This is a very volatile and churning environment," said
Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at U.S. Bank in New York.
"It's not going to be the blank summer months that we had grown
accustomed to."
Investors do not expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise
short-term interest rates anytime this year, but they will keep
an eye on economic data that can steer the Fed's sentiment.
Gross domestic product increased at a 1.1 percent annual
rate, compared with 0.8 percent last month. The consumer
confidence index rose 98.0 in May, compared to analysts'
estimate of 93.3.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,556
to 444. On the Nasdaq, 2,273 issues rose and 515.
The S&P 500 index showed 13 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 22 new highs and 33 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)