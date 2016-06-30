(Drops "monthly payrolls data on Friday" in the third paragraph as the data is scheduled for July 7)

* Futures up: Dow 44 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 7.5 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

June 30 U.S. stock index futures rose for the third straight day as investors looked beyond Brexit and focused on impending economic data and quarterly earnings.

* The three major indexes have recouped more than half of the losses suffered after a shock vote by Britain to leave the European Union. In a two-day panic selloff after the vote, global markets lost about $3 trillion in value.

* As Brexit nerves settle, investors will focus on weekly data for jobless claims, which are expected to rise by 8,000. The report is scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

* The U.S. Federal Reserve will closely look at the jobs data to determine its plans to hike interest rates this year.

* St. Louis president James Bullard is expected to speak on U.S. monetary policy outlook in London at 3:15 p.m. ET. Bullard's speech will be parsed to gather clues on whether the Fed has modified its forecasts after the Brexit vote.

* The second-quarter earnings season hits full force in mid-July. S&P 500 companies on average are expected to report a smaller decline in earnings for the quarter compared with the first quarter.

* Citigroup, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan rose over 1 percent in premarket trading, after the Fed cleared the path for them to increase shareholder payouts after its annual stress test. Morgan Stanley gained the least after its capital planning process received some criticism.

* Tesaro, whose shares had more than doubled on Thursday, was down 2.2 percent at $75.69 after the company announced a $300 million secondary share offering.

Futures snapshot at 6:51 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 44 points, or 0.25 percent, with 29,119 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.75 points, or 0.23 percent, with 229,691 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 7.5 points, or 0.17 percent, on volume of 23,848 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)