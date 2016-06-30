US STOCKS-Wall St stalls as market, Trump priorities diverge
June 30 U.S. stocks were slightly higher at the open on Thursday as investors turned their focus to broader economic factors and Brexit took a backseat.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.09 points, or 0.18 percent, at 17,726.77, the S&P 500 was up 5.17 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,075.94 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 12.19 points, or 0.26 percent, at 4,791.43. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
