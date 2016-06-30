June 30 U.S. stocks were slightly higher at the open on Thursday as investors turned their focus to broader economic factors and Brexit took a backseat.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.09 points, or 0.18 percent, at 17,726.77, the S&P 500 was up 5.17 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,075.94 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 12.19 points, or 0.26 percent, at 4,791.43. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)