* 30-year U.S. Treasury yield falls to lowest in at least 60
yrs
* S&P finance sector falls 0.45 pct on stimulus talks
* U.S. exchanges closed on Monday for Independence Day
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct
(Updates to open)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 1 Wall Street opened higher for the fourth
straight day as increased prospects of central bank stimulus
around the world bolstered investor confidence.
Investors were also taking stock of their holdings after a
tumultuous week in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
The vote sparked a two-day panic selloff, but markets clawed
back their losses in the last three days.
The recovery rally was supported by Bank of England Governor
Mark Carney's comments on Thursday that raised the possibility
of interest rate cuts to support the British economy.
"I think we are going to have a slow drift up," said Brad
McMillan, chief investment officer of Commonwealth Financial
Network in Massachusetts.
"Everybody is at the beach already and I don't expect a lot
of action, in the absence of some kind of market-moving
information."
U.S. stock exchanges will be closed on Monday for the U.S.
Independence Day holiday.
At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 12.84 points, or 0.07 percent, at 17,942.83, the
S&P 500 was up 2.37 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,101.23
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 10.13 points, or 0.21
percent, at 4,852.80.
Six of the 10 major S&P indexes were higher, with the
consumer discretionary sector's 0.46 percent rise
leading the gainers.
Yields on government bonds slipped around the world.
The yield on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond fell below 2.20
percent in overnight trading, its lowest level in at least six
decades. Long-term Treasury yields fell to around 2 percent in
the 1950s, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch research.
Financials fell 0.45 percent and were the worst
performers. Bank of America and Wells Fargo were among
the top losers on the S&P 500.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
national factory activity rose to 53.2 from 51.3 the month
before. The reading was above expectations of 51.4 from a
Reuters poll.
Data showed Chinese manufacturing activity stalled in June,
boding ill for the global economy but raising expectations of
stimulus to boost the world's second-largest economy.
Micron fell 9.2 percent to $12.50 in early trade
after the chipmaker reported disappointing quarterly sales and
forecast and said it would cut jobs.
Tesla fell 2.2 percent to $207.50 after a fatal
accident involving a Model S car operating in autopilot mode
prompted investigation by U.S. federal highway safety
regulators.
Qualcomm fell 1 percent after Evercore downgraded
its shares to "hold" from "buy".
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,969
to 686. On the Nasdaq, 1,388 issues rose and 807 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 74 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 3 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)