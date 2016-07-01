* 30-year U.S. Treasury yield falls to lowest in at least 60
yrs
* June ISM index at 53.2 vs estimate of 51.4
* U.S. exchanges closed on Monday for Independence Day
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 1 U.S. stocks extended their gains and were
up for the fourth straight day on Friday as strong manufacturing
data boosted prospects for an improvement in the economy.
The S&P 500 and the Dow were on track for their best weekly
gains since October, recovering sharply from a bruising selloff
after Britain voted to quit the European Union.
Investors are now pinning their hopes on central banks
easing monetary policy to support global growth.
Data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed
its index of national factory activity rose to 53.2, topping
expectations of 51.4, according to a Reuters poll.
Adding to the upbeat mood, the U.S. auto industry was on
track to record its best June sales in more than a decade.
"It's been a wild ride, but positive economic momentum in
the United States has and continues to be a ray of sunshine,"
said Daniel Kern, chief investment strategist of TFC Financial
Management in Boston.
However, yields on safe-haven government bonds slipped
around the world, showing investors were uncertain about the
state of the global economy, particularly after the Brexit vote.
The yield on 30-year U.S. Treasury hit its lowest since the
1950s.
"The longer-term problems we have in the United States
haven't gone away and that's what's causing investors to be a
bit jumpy," Kern said.
U.S. stock exchanges will be closed on Monday for the
Independence Day holiday.
At 11:41 a.m. ET (1541 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 29.07 points, or 0.16 percent, at
17,959.06, the S&P 500 was up 4.78 points, or 0.23
percent, at 2,103.64 and the Nasdaq Composite was up
22.20 points, or 0.46 percent, at 4,864.87.
Seven of the 10 major S&P indexes were higher, with the
consumer discretionary sector's 1.17 percent rise
leading the gainers.
Harley-Davidson's shares were up 12.5 percent at
$50.94 - their biggest intraday gain in more than seven years -
on market chatter that the company might be a takeover target.
Micron Technology fell 9.6 percent to $12.43 after
the chipmaker reported disappointing quarterly sales and
forecast and said it would cut jobs.
Netflix rose 5.2 percent to $94.35 after Canaccord
Genuity started coverage with a "buy" rating.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,942
to 991. On the Nasdaq, 1,700 issues rose and 977 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 88 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 82 new highs and nine new lows.
