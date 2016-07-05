* 10-year Treasury yields touch record low
* Oil prices fall nearly 3 pct
* Futures down: Dow 109 pts, S&P 14.25 pts, Nasdaq 29.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 5 Wall Street was set to open lower for the
first time in five days as investors sought shelter in
safe-haven assets amid a drop in oil prices and global growth
worries.
U.S. government bond yields were at an all-time low as weak
data from China added fuel to the uncertainty stemming from
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Oil prices fell nearly 3 percent as a potential economic
slowdown weighed on prospects of demand.
Shares of oil and gas companies including Exxon,
Marathon Oil and Freeport fell in premarket
trading on Tuesday.
Data from China showed that the country's services sector
activity rose to an 11-month high in June, but a composite
measure of activity including manufacturing fell to its lowest
in four months.
"We have some profit-taking from last week's rally, but it
won't be anything substantial. As long as yields crumble, they
will act as a cushion for the stock market," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in
New York.
The S&P and the Dow clocked their highest weekly gains for
the year last week, recovering from a two-day selloff that
robbed global markets off $3 trillion.
The Bank of England said the outlook for UK's financial
stability post-Brexit was "challenging" and said it would lower
the amount of capital that banks were required to hold in
reserve in order to allow them to keep lending.
Dow e-minis were down 109 points, or 0.61 percent at
8:13 a.m. ET.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 14.25 points, or 0.68
percent, with 361,295 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 29.75 points, or 0.67
percent, on volume of 39,784 contracts.
Wall Street closed down higher on Friday as investor
sentiment was buoyed by strong manufacturing data.
The Commerce Department will release a report on Tuesday
that is expected to show that new orders for manufacturing goods
fell by 1 percent in May, compared to 1.9 percent in April. The
data is expected at 10:00 a.m. ET.
While traders do not expect the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank to
raise interest rates this year, they will keenly watch
policymakers' comments on what the Fed's next step would be.
New York Fed President William Dudley is scheduled to
participate in a discussion in Binghamton, New York at 2:30 p.m.
ET (1830 GMT).
The Fed's next policy meeting is on July 26-27.
Tesla's shares fell 4.3 percent to $207.45 after
the electric car maker missed vehicle deliveries target for the
second consecutive quarter.
Diagnostic test maker Illumina fell 3.3 percent to
$136.07 after Morgan Stanley cut its rating to "underweight".
The stock was the biggest percentage loser among S&P components.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)