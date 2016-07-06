* U.S. trade deficit rises to $41.1 bln vs est $40 bln
* Oil prices fall; U.S. Treasury yields touch record low
* Bank stocks fall
* Futures down: Dow 110 pts, S&P 13.5 pts, Nasdaq 31.5 pts
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 6 Wall Street looked set to open lower on
Wednesday as Brexit-related fears seeped back into the markets
amid signs of a global economic slowdown.
As wary investors looked for shelter, gold rallied to a
two-year high. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield
US10-YT=RR touched a fresh record low.
Major Asian and European indexes were trading lower. The
British pound was at a 31-year low, while China allowed the
value of the yuan to touch a 5-1/2 year low.
"Today's decline is not a surprise as investors have had a
chance to take a step back and look at things and go, 'Well
maybe it's not all that good'," said Paul Nolte, portfolio
manager at Kingsview Asset Management.
Global markets recovered some losses stemming from the
Brexit vote last week, but weak economic data and worries over
the fallout of the decision curtailed the rally.
"We are not yet calling for a recession, but I think the
risks of a recession are starting to rise." Nolte said.
Foreign exchange volatility and economic uncertainty after
the Brexit vote have also imperiled a projected profit rebound
in quarterly results in the United States. Second-quarter
earnings are forecast to decline 3.9 percent from a year ago.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its
June meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). Traders will peruse the
comments for clues on what the Fed thought the impact of Brexit
would be.
Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, due to a stronger
dollar and increasing concerns about weak demand.
Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as disappointing factory
data and weak oil prices sent shivers through the markets.
Dow e-minis were down 110 points, or 0.62 percent at
8:32 a.m. ET, with 40,710 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 13.5 points, or 0.65
percent, with 328,406 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 31.5 points, or 0.72
percent, on volume of 38,533 contracts.
Data showed U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected to
$41.1 billion in May as rising oil prices helped push up the
import bill and exports remained constrained by a strong dollar.
Economists had expected the trade gap to be about $40 billion.
A report at 10:00 a.m. ET is expected to show the Institute
for Supply Management's non-manufacturing index rose to 53.3 in
June from 52.9 in May.
Stocks of banks were down in premarket trading. Goldman
Sachs, Citigroup, Bank of America and
JPMorgan were all down more than 1 percent while Wells
Fargo was off 0.8 percent.
Tesla's shares were down 1.9 percent at $210 amid
continuing concerns about the electric car maker's self-driving
technology after a fatality on May 7.
Netflix fell 2.8 percent to $95.20 after Jefferies
initiated coverage with an "underperform" rating and an $80
price target.
American Airlines fell 3.4 percent to $27.95 after
Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse cut price targets.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)