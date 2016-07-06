July 6 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as a potential global growth slowdown following Britain's vote to leave the European Union led investors to safe-haven assets.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 44.58 points, or 0.25 percent, at 17,796.04, the S&P 500 was down 6.72 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,081.83 and the Nasdaq composite was down 24.81 points, or 0.51 percent, at 4,798.09. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)