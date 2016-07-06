* ISM non-manufacturing index up 56.5 vs est 53.3
* U.S. Treasury yields touch record low
* Dow down 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.24 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 6 The S&P 500 and the Dow pared losses in
late morning trade on Wednesday as robust economic data and
recovering oil prices helped alleviate investor concerns about a
global economic slowdown.
Nasdaq turned positive, helped by biotech stocks. Celgene's
4 percent rise gave the biggest boost to the index.
The pace of growth in the U.S. service sector increased in
June was the fastest in seven months, according to an industry
report released on Wednesday.
Brexit-related worries continued to weigh on the market and
investors looked for safe havens. Gold rallied to a two-year
high, while the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield
touched a record low.
Major Asian and European indexes were lower. The British
pound was at a 31-year low, while China allowed the value of the
yuan to touch a 5-1/2 year low.
Global markets recovered some losses stemming from the
Brexit vote last week, but weak economic data and worries over
the fallout of the decision curtailed the rally.
"The selloff last week was an over reaction and the
attempted rally was too fast and furious," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Equity Capital Markets.
"I think the compression of time and speed of the markets
causes the pendulum to swing too far on every move we make."
U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo said world
financial markets are well prepared for the impact of Brexit.
The Fed will release the minutes of its June meeting at 2:00
p.m. ET (1800 GMT). Traders will peruse the comments for clues
on what the central bank thought the impact of Brexit would be.
Foreign exchange volatility and economic uncertainty after
the Brexit vote have also imperiled a projected profit rebound
in quarterly results in the United States. Second-quarter
earnings are forecast to decline 3.9 percent from a year ago.
At 11:06 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 28.46 points, or 0.16 percent, at 17,812.16.
The S&P 500 was down 1.96 points, or 0.09 percent, at
2,086.59.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 11.58 points, or 0.24
percent, at 4,834.49.
Eight of the 10 major S&P indexes were lower. Financials
weighed on the index the most. Health was up
0.5 percent.
Data showed U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected to
$41.1 billion in May as rising oil prices added to the import
bill and exports remained constrained by a strong dollar.
Economists had expected the trade gap to be about $40 billion.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,572 to 1,299. On the Nasdaq, 1,468 issues rose and 1,165 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 40 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 38 new highs and 41 new lows.
