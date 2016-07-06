* ISM non-manufacturing index up 56.5 vs est 53.3
* U.S. Treasury yields touch record low
* Indexes up: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.63 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 6 Wall Street reversed course to trade
higher on Wednesday, helped by healthcare and consumer
discretionary stocks.
A recovery in oil prices and strong U.S. services data also
helped alleviate some investor concerns about a potential global
economic slowdown.
U.S. services industry activity hit a seven-month high in
June as new orders surged and companies hired more workers,
suggesting the economy regained speed in the second quarter.
"The selloff last week was an over reaction and the
attempted rally was too fast and furious," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Equity Capital Markets.
"I think the compression of time and speed of the markets
causes the pendulum to swing too far on every move we make."
The markets had been reeling under Brexit-related worries,
leading investors to safe havens assets. Gold rallied to a more
than two-year high, while the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
yield touched a record low.
However, officials across the globe have been quick to
assure the markets.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Brexit would have
limited impact on the country's economy, while U.S. Federal
Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo said world financial markets are
well prepared for the impact.
The Fed will release the minutes of its June meeting at 2:00
p.m. ET (1800 GMT). Traders will peruse the comments for clues
on what the central bank thought the impact of Brexit would be.
At 12:21 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 33.43 points, or 0.19 percent, at 17,874.05.
The S&P 500 was up 5.86 points, or 0.28 percent, at
2,094.41.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 30.20 points, or 0.63
percent, at 4,853.11.
Four of the 10 major S&P indexes were higher, led by a 0.97
percent rise in healthcare. Celgene's 4
percent rise to $104.33 was its biggest influencer.
Amazon.com and Home Depot rose about a
percent and helped the consumer discretionary index
clock in a 0.49 percent gain.
Facebook rose 1.5 percent to $115.73 and provided the
biggest boost to the Nasdaq and the S&P.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,591
to 1,299. On the Nasdaq, 1,650 issues rose and 1,074 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 48 new 52-week highs and 3 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 47 new highs and 44 new lows.
