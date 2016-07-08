US STOCKS-Wall St loses ground as earnings, data disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.41 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
July 8 U.S. stocks index futures rose sharply on Friday after a report from the U.S. Labor Department showed that the country added 287,000 jobs in June, largely beating analysts' expectations.
Dow e-minis were up 94 points, or 0.53 percent, with 24,716 contracts changing hands. S&P 500 e-minis were up 12.25 points, or 0.59 percent, with 193,242 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 20.75 points, or 0.47 percent, on volume of 29,351 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
