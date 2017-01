July 11 The S&P 500 touched a record intraday high of 2,137.43 points at the open on Monday after a strong monthly jobs report last week boosted confidence in the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 44.07 points, or 0.24 percent, at 18,190.81, the S&P 500 was up 5.05 points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,134.95 and the Nasdaq composite was up 21.57 points, or 0.44 percent, at 4,978.33. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)